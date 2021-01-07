Gilyard Scores 22 To Carry Richmond Past Rhode Island 80-73

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

RICHMOND, Va.: Jacob Gilyard had a season-high 22 points as Richmond defeated Rhode Island 80-73 on Wednesday night.

Grant Golden had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Richmond (8-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Blake Francis added 15 points and Nathan Cayo had 14. Gilyard made 6 of 8 3-pointers and had five steals.

Fatts Russell had 18 points and six rebounds for the Rams (5-6, 2-2). Antwan Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


