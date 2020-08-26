Gimenez And Nido Put On Injured List By Mets

NEW YORK: New York Mets infielder Andres Gimenez and catcher Tomas Nido were placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Tuesday, hours before the Mets were scheduled to resume play following a five-day shutdown after a player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

In addition, third base coach Gary DiSarcina and bench coach Hensley Meulens are also away from the team for undisclosed reasons.

The Mets have said they will not identify their players and staff members who test positive for the coronavirus. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday that the player and coach, who tested positive Wednesday, developed symptoms but are feeling better. He also said there were four players or coaches who tested negative but were in close contact with the infected men. That quartet was scheduled to travel back to New York on Monday.

To replace Gimenez and Nido on the active roster, the Mets recalled outfielder Juan Lagares and catcher Patrick Mazeika from their alternate training site in Brooklyn. Catcher Ali Sanchez was also recalled to serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

The Mets also announced Tony DeFrancesco will serve as the third base coach and quality control coach Brian Schneider will add bench coach to his duties.

