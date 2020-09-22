SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Girardi, Quinn Ejected From Phils' Game Vs Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn, left, reacts after he struck out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Washington. Quinn was ejected for arguing by home plate umpire Junior Valentine, right. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and center fielder Roman Quinn were ejected from Monday nights game against the Washington Nationals in the third inning for arguing a call by plate umpire Junior Valentine.

Girardi came out of the dugout to argue after Quinn took a called third strike on an 84 mph splitter from Anbal Snchez with a full count. Quinn was replaced by Mickey Moniak, who went to left. Adam Haseley shifted from left to center.

Philadelphia trailed 2-0. The Phillies, competing for a wild-card berth in the playoffs, are scheduled to play their final eight games away from home.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  First Published: September 22, 2020, 5:18 AM IST
