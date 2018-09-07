English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Girona Agree to La Liga Game Against Barcelona in US
Girona is willing to play a regular-season game against Barcelona in the United States as part of La Liga’s goal of promoting football and the league in North America, the small club said Thursday.
Girona FC in action. (Image: La Liga/Twitter)
Loading...
Girona is willing to play a regular-season game against Barcelona in the United States as part of La Liga’s goal of promoting football and the league in North America, the small club said Thursday.
Girona said in a statement it is working with the league and Barcelona to finalize details of the proposed game, which has attracted criticism from Spain’s players’ association and some clubs and fans.
The league last month announced its plan to play in the US as part of a new 15-year partnership with sports and entertainment group Relevent, which operates the International Champions Cup, a tournament played during the European offseason in July and August across the globe.
La Liga had not said which teams would be involved, nor when or where the game would be played, although Miami appears to be the first option.
Girona said it accepted the proposal because it sees a “great opportunity for expansion” for the club and the city, which has a population of about 100,000 people and is located a little over an hour by car from Barcelona in northeastern Spain.
“A little over three years ago the club was fighting for its survival and now our goal is to consolidate ourselves in the first division,” it said. “This action would be another step toward showing our will to remain competing in football’s elite.”
Girona said one of the issues being discussed was how to compensate the club’s fans as it would be relinquishing a home game in the league. The club said it would try to offer several options for its members so they would not feel at a disadvantage.
Spanish media said one of the plans was to charter planes so Girona fans could make the trip to the US and watch the game.
This is Girona’s second season in Spain’s first division.
Captains of the first-division clubs were against the league’s “unilateral decision” to take league matches outside of Spain, saying they should have been consulted in advance.
The clubs and La Liga are expected to seek approval from Spain’s football federation in the next few days.
Girona said in a statement it is working with the league and Barcelona to finalize details of the proposed game, which has attracted criticism from Spain’s players’ association and some clubs and fans.
The league last month announced its plan to play in the US as part of a new 15-year partnership with sports and entertainment group Relevent, which operates the International Champions Cup, a tournament played during the European offseason in July and August across the globe.
La Liga had not said which teams would be involved, nor when or where the game would be played, although Miami appears to be the first option.
Girona said it accepted the proposal because it sees a “great opportunity for expansion” for the club and the city, which has a population of about 100,000 people and is located a little over an hour by car from Barcelona in northeastern Spain.
“A little over three years ago the club was fighting for its survival and now our goal is to consolidate ourselves in the first division,” it said. “This action would be another step toward showing our will to remain competing in football’s elite.”
Girona said one of the issues being discussed was how to compensate the club’s fans as it would be relinquishing a home game in the league. The club said it would try to offer several options for its members so they would not feel at a disadvantage.
Spanish media said one of the plans was to charter planes so Girona fans could make the trip to the US and watch the game.
This is Girona’s second season in Spain’s first division.
Captains of the first-division clubs were against the league’s “unilateral decision” to take league matches outside of Spain, saying they should have been consulted in advance.
The clubs and La Liga are expected to seek approval from Spain’s football federation in the next few days.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Open: 'I love you', Naomi Osaka Tells Final Opponent Serena Williams
- Burt Reynolds, Hollywood Star of 'Deliverance', 'The Longest Yard' Fame, Passes Away at 82
- Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy, September 2018 Edition
- Love Wins: Internet Flooded with Memes and Cartoons As India Decriminalises Gay Sex
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...