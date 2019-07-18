Giving it a Shot: Heena Sidhu Takes on the Viral Bottle Cap Challenge

The viral Bottle Cap challenge fever has gripped everyone, including movie stars, cricketers and athletes. While everyone has their own version of Bottle Cap challenge, with some failing miserably at it, India's shooting star Heena Sidhu has also tried her hand at the new viral Bottle Cap Challenge. Sharing a video of her challenge on Twitter and Instagram, Heena wrote, "Had a great time putting my shooting skills to new use. Didn't know I could open bottles with my pistol. Think differently, do different and #beunlimited @EdelweissFin. Here is my version of the #BottleCapChallenge"

Had a great time putting my shooting skills to new use. Didnt know I could open bottles with my pistol. Think differently, do different and #beunlimited@EdelweissFin Here is my version of the #BottleCapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uJsWOo3Q45 — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 18, 2019

For the bottle cap challenge, Heena uses her gun instead of her kick to blow the bottle's cap. She shot the bottle on point, removing the cap from it with ease.

However, Heena is not the only sportsperson to show off her skills with their game. Earlier, cricketer Yuvraj Singh also attempted the Bottle Cap challenge, where he took off the bottle's cap by aiming at it with his bat and ball.

The cricketer shared the video on Instagram, with the caption, "Here's my version of the #bottlecapchallenge. The challenge goes out to @brianlaraofficial @shikhardofficial @chrisgayle333 and @sachintendulkar who has to take this challenge as a left-hander."

After being challenged by Singh, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also took the viral Bottle Cap Challenge in a similar manner. He shared it with the caption, "Yuvi Paaji, here is my #BottleCapChallenge! This is the first time I am picking my bat up after my injury..feels good to be back! @yuvisofficial"