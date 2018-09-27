English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Glad Today's Generation Doesn't Struggle For Basic Sports Facilities: Gopichand
National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand feels Indian athletes no longer have to worry about the basic facilities that he had to struggle for in his playing days.
Pullela Gopichand. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand feels Indian athletes no longer have to worry about the basic facilities that he had to struggle for in his playing days.
"All my life I have struggled to get basic sports facilities. I am glad today's generation don't have to struggle for this. Sports today has great future," Gopichand said on Wednesday at a workshop organised by the Andhra Pradesh government, where it was declared that the state's future capital Amaravati will be developed as a "world-class sports city" capable of hosting the Olympics.
"We need to ensure that kids taking sports need to be incentivised so that they can lead good life. Kids need to learn discipline and sports is fundamental for this.
"It is not necessary to create champions, but to create an environment where everyone - kids and adults - enjoy sports. Remember sports increases a nation's happiness index and improves quality of life," he added.
Speaking on the development of Amaravati as a sports hub, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner Sreedhar Cherukuri said the initiative will be completed by 2021.
"We are developing Sports City in Amaravati which will come in three phases and will comprise integrated sports hub spread in 20 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 1,400 crore, a multi-purpose sports stadium, multi-purpose training campus," he said.
"Amaravati International Sports Complex, a Rs 60 crore complex, will also be built on 8.9 acres which will revolutionise sports in Andhra Pradesh. Phase I will be ready by 2021.
"All my life I have struggled to get basic sports facilities. I am glad today's generation don't have to struggle for this. Sports today has great future," Gopichand said on Wednesday at a workshop organised by the Andhra Pradesh government, where it was declared that the state's future capital Amaravati will be developed as a "world-class sports city" capable of hosting the Olympics.
"We need to ensure that kids taking sports need to be incentivised so that they can lead good life. Kids need to learn discipline and sports is fundamental for this.
"It is not necessary to create champions, but to create an environment where everyone - kids and adults - enjoy sports. Remember sports increases a nation's happiness index and improves quality of life," he added.
Speaking on the development of Amaravati as a sports hub, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner Sreedhar Cherukuri said the initiative will be completed by 2021.
"We are developing Sports City in Amaravati which will come in three phases and will comprise integrated sports hub spread in 20 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 1,400 crore, a multi-purpose sports stadium, multi-purpose training campus," he said.
"Amaravati International Sports Complex, a Rs 60 crore complex, will also be built on 8.9 acres which will revolutionise sports in Andhra Pradesh. Phase I will be ready by 2021.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Are Godparents to His Kids
- Nana Patekar Denies Tanushree Dutta Allegations, Considers Taking Legal Action
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Buyers Can Buy The Galaxy Watch at Discounted Price of Rs 9,999
- Alia Bhatt on Watching Sadak: Was Shocked, How Could Daddy Throw My Mother Out of Window
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...