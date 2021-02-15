News18 Logo

Gladbach Coach Rose To Take Charge Of Dortmund Next Season

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose will leave at the end of the season to join Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, his club said on Monday.

Rose, who led Gladbach into the Champions League this season, exercised a clause in his contract to leave his job a year early.

“Unfortunately, he decided to use a clause in his contract to 2022 and switch in the summer to Borussia Dortmund,” Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said in a statement.

Dortmund are coached by Edin Terzic, who took over from Lucien Favre midway through the season, but they have dropped to sixth in the standings after only one win in their last six league games.


