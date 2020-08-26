Glasnow Records 13 Strikeouts As Rays Beat Orioles 4-2

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla.: Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Glasnow (1-1) fanned nine of his final 10 batters. The 6-foot-8 right-hander allowed two runs, five hits and one walk.

Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit back-to-back homers for the Rays, who have won eight of 10.

Edgar Garca got the final two outs with a runner on second, claiming his first career save.

The Orioles, who lost for just the second time in 10 road games, got a homer from Renato Nez.

Baltimores Anthony Santander had his 18-game hitting streak end after going 0 for 4. He hit .329 (25-for-76) with eight homer and 20 RBIs during the streak.

After Renfroe hit a two-run drive, two pitches later Margot made it 3-1 in the second on his homer off Tommy Milone (1-4).

Renfroe had been hitless in his previous 12 at-bats.

The Rays went up 4-2 on Ji-Man Chois sacrice fly in the sixth.

Ryan Mountcastle got the Orioles within 3-2 on a fourth-inning RBI single.

Nez hit a solo shot in the first that stopped a 58 at-bat homer drought.

Milone gave up four runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: LHP Wade LeBlanc was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow stress reaction, ending his season. LeBlanc left Sundays game against Boston in the first inning after feeling elbow discomfort. LeBlanc was 1-0 with an 8.06 ERA over six starts in his first season with Baltimore. … C Pedro Severino was not in the starting lineup and is day-to-day with a hip flexor injury. Hopefully hell be in there the next day or two, manager Brandon Hyde said. … SS Jos Iglesias (left quadriceps strain) and RH Hunter Harvey (right forearm strain) traveled with the team to continue their rehab assignments. Both could come off the IL during this road trip.

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier, who left Mondays game one inning after getting on the right foot by a pitch, entered as defensive replacement in the seventh inning. … RHP Charlie Morton (right shoulder inflammation) had a bullpen session and could soon throw to hitters.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-3) will start Wednesday night in the second game of the three-game set. The Rays have not announced their starter.

