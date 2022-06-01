Global Running Day 2022: Significance, Health Benefits and Safety Tips

GLOBAL RUNNING DAY 2022: The first Wednesday of June is celebrated as Global Running Day by the New York Road Runners (NYRR). This year, the day will be celebrated on June 1. The day will be marked with events and programs highlighting the benefits and importance of running for our health. NYRR is also organising a free Virtual Global Running Day where people from around the world can participate by running or walking 3.1 miles between May 28 and June 5. The event aims to promote participation in a ‘day that encourages everyone to stay active and healthy.

Health Benefits of running

According to a study published in the Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases journal in 2017, running just five to ten minutes each day at a moderate pace may help reduce your risk of death from heart attacks, strokes, and other common diseases. Running can also help you achieve a better sleeping pattern. Running is also said to lower the risk of developing cancer and developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

Global Running Day: Significance

This year’s events of World Running Day focus to reflect on the challenges faced by people and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement issued by the organisers read, “During the past two years, many people have turned to running as a solution to help release anxiety, gain perspective, cope with cabin fever, and keep up wellbeing.” To participate in the event one can visit globalrunningday.org and register their pledge.

Running safety

As you run to mark this global event, it is important to run only when and where it is safe to do so for both you and your local community. According to globalrunningday.org there are certain rules you must follow while running:

Stay in populated and lighted areas. This is especially important if you are running before sunrise or after sunset. Stick to well-lit sidewalks, streets, or park roads and pathways with a plenty of foot traffic. Do not wear headphones or earbuds while running. Listening to music or talking can distract you from potential dangers and make you a target of theft or accident. If you are running on roads, run against traffic. This will allow cars to see you and you to see them. When in parks you must run in the recreation lanes that are farthest from traffic.

