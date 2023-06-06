Global Running Day 2023: Date, Significance, Health Benefits and Safety Tips

GLOBAL RUNNING DAY 2023: The first Wednesday of June is celebrated as Global Running Day by the New York Road Runners (NYRR). This year, the day will be celebrated on June 7. The day will be marked with events and programs highlighting the benefits and importance of running for our health. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Embracing the Joy of Running.” The day serves as a global platform to promote the joy, benefits, and inclusivity of running.

Health Benefits of Running

According to a study published in the Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases journal in 2017, running just five to ten minutes each day at a moderate pace may help reduce your risk of death from heart attacks, strokes, and other common diseases. Running can also help you achieve a better sleeping pattern. Running is also said to lower the risk of developing cancer and developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

Global Running Day: Significance

Global Running Day encourages people worldwide to engage in running and other physical activities. It serves as a reminder of the numerous health benefits associated with regular exercise, including improved cardiovascular health, weight management, increased energy levels, and stress reduction.

The event brings together individuals from different backgrounds, cultures, and fitness levels to celebrate running. It creates a sense of unity and community by connecting runners through various events, social media campaigns, and virtual challenges. Participants can share their experiences, motivate each other, and inspire non-runners to take up the activity.

Running safety

As you run to mark this global event, it is important to run only when and where it is safe to do so for both you and your local community. According to globalrunningday.org there are certain rules you must follow while running: