Global T20 Canada 2019 Full Schedule, Timetable with Fixtures, Dates and Match Timings
Global T20 Canada 2019 will see Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals and Brampton Wolves, battle it out from July 25 to August 11.
Global T20 Canada 2019 is all geared up for its second season. Starting on July 25, the second edition of Global T20 Canada 2019 will last for 17 days ending on August 11, 2019. A single venue- Brampton in Ontario has been planned for the entire T20 tournament, which will feature around six teams.
The six teams who are all set to take part are Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals, and Brampton Wolves. Making its debut in the Global T20 Canada, Brampton Wolves will be replacing West Indies B team.
Some of the prominent players who are going to attract attention this season include Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson, and Shahid Afridi.
HERE'S A LOOK AT THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE:
July 25, Thursday
Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights
22:00 IST
July 27, Saturday
Montreal Tigers vs Winnipeg Hawks
02:00 IST
July 27, Saturday
Toronto National vs Edmonton Royals
22:00 IST
July 28, Sunday
Montreal Tigers vs Brampton Wolves
02:00 IST
July 28, Sunday
Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks
22:00 IST
July 29, Monday
Edmonton Royals vs Brampton Wolves
02:00 IST
July 29, Monday
Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks
22:00 IST
July 30, Tuesday
Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights
02:00 IST
July 31, Wednesday
Montreal Tigers vs Edmonton Royals
22:00 IST
August 1, Thursday
Winnipeg Hawks vs Brampton Wolves
22:00 IST
August 2, Friday
Vancouver Knights vs Edmonton Royals
22:00 IST
August 3, Saturday:
Toronto Nationals vs Brampton Wolves
22:00 IST
August 4, Sunday
Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals
02:00 IST
August 4, Sunday
Vancouver Knights vs Brampton Wolves
22:00 IST
August 5, Monday
Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers
02:00 IST
Round Two
August 6, Tuesday
1st Place vs 6th Place
22:00 IST
August 7, Wednesday
2nd Place vs 5th Place
02:00 IST
August 7, Wednesday
3rd Place vs 4th Place
22:00 IST
PLAYOFFS
August 8, Thursday
1st Place vs 2nd Place (Qualifier 1)
22:00 IST
August 9, Friday
3rd Place vs 4th Place (Eliminator)
02:00 IST
August 10, Saturday
Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator (Qualifier 2)
23:30 IST
August 11, Sunday
Finals
23:30 IST
