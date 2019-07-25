Global T20 Canada 2019 Full Schedule, Timetable with Fixtures, Dates and Match Timings

Global T20 Canada 2019 is all geared up for its second season. Starting on July 25, the second edition of Global T20 Canada 2019 will last for 17 days ending on August 11, 2019. A single venue- Brampton in Ontario has been planned for the entire T20 tournament, which will feature around six teams.

The six teams who are all set to take part are Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals, and Brampton Wolves. Making its debut in the Global T20 Canada, Brampton Wolves will be replacing West Indies B team.

Some of the prominent players who are going to attract attention this season include Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson, and Shahid Afridi.

HERE'S A LOOK AT THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE:

July 25, Thursday

Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights

22:00 IST

July 27, Saturday

Montreal Tigers vs Winnipeg Hawks

02:00 IST

July 27, Saturday

Toronto National vs Edmonton Royals

22:00 IST

July 28, Sunday

Montreal Tigers vs Brampton Wolves

02:00 IST

July 28, Sunday

Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks

22:00 IST

July 29, Monday

Edmonton Royals vs Brampton Wolves

02:00 IST

July 29, Monday

Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks

22:00 IST

July 30, Tuesday

Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights

02:00 IST

July 31, Wednesday

Montreal Tigers vs Edmonton Royals

22:00 IST

August 1, Thursday

Winnipeg Hawks vs Brampton Wolves

22:00 IST

August 2, Friday

Vancouver Knights vs Edmonton Royals

22:00 IST

August 3, Saturday:

Toronto Nationals vs Brampton Wolves

22:00 IST

August 4, Sunday

Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals

02:00 IST

August 4, Sunday

Vancouver Knights vs Brampton Wolves

22:00 IST

August 5, Monday

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers

02:00 IST

Round Two

August 6, Tuesday

1st Place vs 6th Place

22:00 IST

August 7, Wednesday

2nd Place vs 5th Place

02:00 IST

August 7, Wednesday

3rd Place vs 4th Place

22:00 IST

PLAYOFFS

August 8, Thursday

1st Place vs 2nd Place (Qualifier 1)

22:00 IST

August 9, Friday

3rd Place vs 4th Place (Eliminator)

02:00 IST

August 10, Saturday

Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator (Qualifier 2)

23:30 IST

August 11, Sunday

Finals

23:30 IST