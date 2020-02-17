Take the pledge to vote

GM Koneru Humpy Wins Cairns Cup Tournament, Moves to 2nd in the World

Grand Master Koneru Humpy won the Cairns Cup tournament to gain five ELO rating points and move to the second spot in the world list.

IANS

Updated:February 17, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Humpy Koneru won 2019 women's world rapid chess championship in Moscow. (Photo Credit: FIDE)

St Louis: India's woman chess Grand Master (GM) Koneru Humpy won the Cairns Cup tournament following a draw against compatriot Dronavalli Harika in the ninth and final round here.

Humpy, who was crowned world champion in the last week of December 2019, finished the tournament with 6 points on Sunday (local time).

Reigning world champion Ju Wenjun finished second with 5.5 points after winning her final round game against Russia's Alexandra Kosteniuk (5 points). Kosteniuk ended fourth in the tournament. Harika finished tied fifth with 4.5 points.

She had started off her campaign with a win over Carissa Yip of US but suffered a defeat in the second round to Mariya Muzychuk before bouncing back strongly.

She played a solid game to hold world champion Wenjun Ju and then registered wins against Nana Dzagnidze and Alexandra Kosteniuk.

A victory over Valentina Gunina in the penultimate round helped her pull ahead of the field and all she needed was a draw against Harika.

Last year, Koneru managed to win the 2019 women's world rapid chess championship after defeating China's Lei Yingjie in the final playoff match.

Courtesy the win, Humpy would be gaining five ELO rating points and will move to the second spot in the world list.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
