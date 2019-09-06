Goa Coach Accused of Raping National Teen Champ Banned by Swimming Federation of India
A coach employed with the Goa Swimming Association (GSA) is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl who was training under him.
Kiren Rijiju assured that strict action will be taken against Surajit Ganguly. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Friday banned Goa's sacked swimming coach Surajit Ganguly from all activities related to the sport after a minor girl accused him of rape.
Ganguly, a coach employed with the Goa Swimming Association (GSA), is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl who was training under him, a purported video of which went viral on social media.
"Based on report filed with the SFI's Goa unit and corroborated by evidence on social media, the SFI condemns this heinous behaviour and has banned this coach from any form of coaching or other activities related to the sport across india. Circular to this effect is issued to all its 29 state units," the SFI said in a statement.
A case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Goa Children's Act was registered against Ganguly in Goa.
On Thursday, in a series of Tweets, sports minister Kiren Rijiju had assured that stringent action will be taken against Ganguly.
"I've taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I'm asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations & disciplines," he tweeted.
"A stringent action will be taken through Sports Authority. Firstly, it's a heinous crime of serious nature so I'll urge the Police to take stringent penal action against the coach urgently."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Take #VacayGoals To Kenya; See Pics
- Has Bollywood Eliminated Homophobia a Year After the Section 377 Verdict?
- Wasn't Very Comfortable Doing Intimate Scenes in Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Divyanka Tripathi
- Virat Kohli Posts Shirtless Picture and Sends Twitterverse Into a Frenzy
- This Pakistani Pop Singer is Threatening PM Narendra Modi With Snakes and Alligators