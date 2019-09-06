Goa Swimming Coach Accused of Raping National Junior Gold Medallist Arrested in Delhi, Say Police

Panaji: Rape-accused swimming coach Surajit Ganguly was arrested in New Delhi on Friday, Goa Police said here.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Utkrisht Prasoon said Ganguly has been arrested.

Ganguly, who had been employed with the Goa Swimming Association (GSA), was on Thursday booked for raping the national junior gold medallist after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also stepped in and promised stringent action against the accused after a Twitter user tagged him with screenshots from the video, demanding intervention.

The girl alleged that during her six-month stay in Goa, Ganguly had mentally and physically tortured her. The matter came to light after her parents, who accompanied her to Goa, noticed that her performances were dipping and she was avoiding the coach.

When pressed further, she broke down and narrated the ordeal to her parents, who immediately went back to Bengal and tried to file a police complaint.

The girl took to social media after the police station in her hometown showed reluctance in lodging a complaint on the grounds that the incident had taken place in Goa.

The GSA sacked the coach on Thursday. A case under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Goa Children's Act was registered against Ganguly.

