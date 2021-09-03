CHANGE LANGUAGE
Goa to Name Athletic Stadium after Mikha Singh: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (IANS)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (IANS)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the Bambolim athletic stadium located near Panaji will be renamed to honour Milkha Singh.

The Goa government will rename the Bambolim athletic stadium located near Panaji after the ‘flying Sikh’ and ace Indian athelete, late Milkha Singh, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

“The Bambolim stadium will be named after the flying Sikh, late Milkha Singh. A formal decision will be taken in some days," Sawant said.

Singh, 91, died due to Covid-related complications in June this year.

On August 31, the state government had also named a hockey stadium near Mapusa town in north Goa after legendary Olympian Major Dhyan Chand.

first published:September 03, 2021, 19:55 IST