GOAT is BACK! CM Punk Set to Return in AEW: Heroes & Villains at San Diego Comic-Con

AEW star CM Punk, who was forced into a hiatus due to an injury just days after becoming the world champion, is set to make an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con next month. Confirming the development in a press release, Warner Brothers Discovery announced that Punk will be part of the AEW: Heroes & Villains panel at San Diego Comic-Con next month. The exact date of the event, however, is yet to be announced. The panel will also feature the likes of TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Bryan Danielson. The San Diego Comic-Con will take place from July 21 to 24

While Punk’s comeback to the rink appears to be distant, his first appearance is surely good news for the fans.

Punk won his first world title since 2013 by beating Adam Page at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas earlier this month. Following the title victory, an emotional Punk announced his injury and revealed he will be undergoing surgery.

“The bad news is I’m injured and I need surgery. A couple of things are broken, the biggest one is my heart because I love performing in front of all of you and I wanted to go on one hell of a run,” he said

Just a bump in the road for #AEW World Champion @CMPunk; he WILL be back! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/MNq1SuH9ql — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022

Despite the hiatus, Punk has not relinquished his belt and Jon Moxley was crowned the Interim AEW World Champion. Following retirement from WWE in 2014, Punk made a comeback to professional wresting with his debut in AEW last year.

CM Punk’s fans and followers also expressed their love for the wrestler on Twitter.

One social media user wrote, “Just a reminder that CM Punk is the G.O.A.T.”

just a reminder that CM Punk is the G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/o3BJhkV2sf — Rich 🇲🇽 🇵🇷 (@Rich_LBFan) June 26, 2022

Another user posted footage of Punk on Twitter and wrote in the caption, “I can bet this was the best thing ever happened in Wrestling history. Today marks 11 years to the iconic.”

I can bet this was the best thing ever happened in Wrestling history. Today marks 11 years to the iconic #pipebomb. #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/dEkNaQkbwU — Asad Khan (@asadkhaan) June 28, 2022

Here are some other Twitter reactions

I like Steph Curry, but CM Punk did the night night/go to sleep taunt before him. pic.twitter.com/vlnc3Ujws8 — Keaton (@grandmaster2588) June 26, 2022

During his stint in WWE, CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Edge in a Money in the Bank match in 2008.

Punk then went on to win the Tag-Team Championships alongside Kofi Kingston in October of the same year as the duo defeated Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr.

