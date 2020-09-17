Goff, Wentz Meet For 2nd Time Since Going 1-2 In 2016 Draft

LOS ANGELES RAMS (1-0) at PHILADELPHIA (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE Rams by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Rams 1-0, Eagles 0-1

SERIES RECORD – Eagles lead 22-19-1

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Rams 30-23, Dec. 16, 2018 at Los Angeles

LAST WEEK – Rams beat Cowboys 20-17; Eagles lost to Washington 27-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 9, Eagles No. 21

RAMS OFFENSE OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (8)

RAMS DEFENSE OVERALL (22), RUSH (22), PASS (20)

EAGLES OFFENSE OVERALL (29), RUSH (30), PASS (21t)

EAGLES DEFENSE OVERALL (1), RUSH (5), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES Rams QB Jared Goff and Eagles QB Carson Wentz were drafted 1-2 in 2016. … Eagles have won six in a row against the Rams, scoring 30-plus points in five straight. … Rams are 3-0 in road openers under Sean McVay. Theyre 20-8 away from home during his three seasons, but half those losses were last season. … McVay is coaching his 50th regular-season game. His 34 wins in 49 games are tied with Bruce Arians and behind only Jim Harbaugh among all coaches hired in the 21st century. … RB Malcolm Brown rushed for 79 yards, two TDs last week in Rams first game without Todd Gurley. Brown will share carries with rookie Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson again. … Rams play four of next five on road, including Buffalo next week. Theyre flying home between games due to COVID-19 restrictions. … Rookie S Jordan Fuller was Rams biggest surprise in season opener. The sixth-round pick from Ohio State led team with eight tackles, including a game-changing stop on Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb on fourth down. … Eagles have won six in a row against the Rams, scoring 30-plus points in five straight. … Eagles coach Doug Pederson is 2-0 vs. McVay. Both wins were in Los Angeles. Nick Foles was the starting QB in the last one. Eagles were 13 1/2-point underdogs. … Eagles are 23-9 at home in regular season under Pederson. … Philadelphia is 4-0 in home openers with Pederson. … Wentz had 12 TDs, two picks at home in 2019. He tore two knee ligaments in December 2017 at the Rams but tossed four TDs. … TE Dallas Goedert had career-high 101 yards receiving in Week 1. … DE Josh Sweat had sack, forced fumble, played career-high 49 snaps last week. … Fantasy tip: TE Zach Ertz had only three catches last week, one TD. He has at least nine catches and 90 yards in four of last five games at home.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL