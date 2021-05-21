Gokulam Kerala FC Sign Young and Upcoming Defender Muhammed Rafi

Gokulam Kerala FC have signed young Kerala defender Muhammed Rafi for the upcoming season. The 20-year-old defender from Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district has represented India in the under-19 category and has won the SAFF Under-19 Championship held in Nepal.

He has also represented the country in the AFC Under-19 qualifying rounds and was also part of several exposure trips (Russia, Turkey, and Vanuatu). He was part of the Bengaluru FC academy setup and has won the Bengaluru Super Division for the club.

Recently he played for the Mar Athanasius College team in the Kerala Premier League and he was scouted by the Malabarians from the tournament. He had won one man of the match award in the tournament and also has scored a goal.

He played mainly as a center-back for MA College but was also deployed as wing-back to bring more attacking intent later.

“It is an honor to sign for the I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC. I have keenly followed their matches in the I-League and I believe, I can add more vigor and strength to their squad. I look forward to a great season with the Malabarians,” said Rafi.

“Rafi is an upcoming footballer from Kerala with ample experience with the national team in various age categories. We have a philosophy to promote young Kerala players and his signing is another example of it. We want to promote as many local talents. I am sure Rafi will have a bright future with the club,” said VC Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.

