1-min read

Goldberg is Coming Back and Here's Who He May Face at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

Goldberg is slated to be a part of the upcoming Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia and according to rumours, he will take on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
Goldberg is Coming Back and Here's Who He May Face at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia
Goldberg at Super ShowDown (Photo Credit: WWE)

Former Universal Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be making an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown. The wrestling superstar, who is slated to be a part of the upcoming Super ShowDown at Saudi Arabia on February 27, will be providing the WWE Universe answers as to who he will be facing at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Speculations are already rife as to who Goldberg, who last faced Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019 and defeated him easily, will be facing at the Saudi Arabia event.

The Sportster cited a source telling WWE insider Brad Shepard that Goldberg's opponent at Super ShowDown would be none other than the Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Taking to Twitter, Shephard posted, "According to a source in #WWE, Goldberg's opponent for the show in Saudi Arabia will be Bray Wyatt."

According to a report in Ringside news, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio also revealed that showdown between Wyatt and Goldberg "feels like the most obvious match."

WWE's last pay-per-view Royal Rumble saw Bray Wyatt defeat Daniel Bryan in a Strap Match. The match saw Daniel Bryan repeatedly trying to put The Fiend down but The Fiend managed to persevere and hit Bryan with a Mandible Claw chokeslam for the pinfall.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

