Goldberg Says Roman Reigns is ‘Next’ on His List of Victims 

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently made an appearance on WWE's The Bump in which he revealed that he has his sights set on Roman Reigns. He added that Reigns is "next" on his victim list.

Earlier this year, Goldberg was to face Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but "The Big Dog" withdrew his name at the last minute because of the birth of his twin boys and concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The WWE had even planned a contract signing segment for their match before Reigns dropped out of the clash.

At that time, Goldberg was Universal champion. He grabbed the title after defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Braun Strowman came in as a replacement for Reigns and outperformed Goldberg for the Universal title. The former WWE Universal Champion has not played a match since then.

During the interview on The Bump, Goldberg said Reigns "backed out" on him, accusing him of stealing his signature move, the spear. He also took a dig at Reigns for performing his move in a "subpar" manner.

Reigns, who made a comeback at SummerSlam in August, went on to win won the Universal Championship, aligning himself with Paul Heyman.

The Universal Champion has become the biggest thing in professional wrestling since making a comeback. It is being expected that owing to the current form of Reigns, now his match with Goldberg could be way better that what it would have been at WrestleMania 36.

Goldberg has several appearances left as per his WWE contract. The two could face each other at WrestleMania 37 in March. Besides, Goldberg and Reigns could take on each other on the Royal Rumble card in January, if WWE plans to have a match between them.

The former WWE Universal Champion could also want a rematch with Strowman, who snatched the title from him. He might be thinking of avenging his loss at WrestleMania 36.