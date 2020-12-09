Goldberg, The Rock in WWE's Wrestlemania 37 Plans for Roman Reigns: Report

It is being widely reported for a while that WWE is looking to pit The Rock Dwayne Johnson against current universal champion Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37 and with the kind of momentum Reigns has built up, it looks WWE is pushing to get the Brahma Bull back in a WWE ring. However, if The Rock is not able to wrestle owing to his movie schedule, the back-up plan is to try and have Goldberg vs Reigns at the showpiece event.

As per Wrestletalk.com, "Incase The Rock isn’t able to wrestle at the show, WWE is already preparing other options to challenge Roman Reigns at the show, with sources telling us that Big E and Daniel Bryan have been discussed for the match at this admittedly very early stage."

Goldberg was supposed to face Reigns at Wrestlemania 36 but owing to the pandemic that plan fell through with Reigns pulling out of the event. Talks are for Drew McIntyre to step up also after the Scott's impressive match against the Regins at Survivor Series 2020.

However, the big plan for WWE still is to have the cousins go at it and it plays well with the Samson bloodline storyline that WWE is running with Reigns. And if Rock wrestles he will in all likelihood put over Reigns, legitimating The Big Dog as the franchise player of WWE.

Goldberg is under WWE's contract till 2022-23 with a two-match per year deal and one of them could very well happen at Wrestlemania 37. Reigns heel turn has done wonders and the fans finally feel like the Joe" Anoa'i is fulfilling his potential. Pitting either Daniel Bryan or Big E, even as contingency plans would not be as big a match to headline Wrestlemania and the best bet if The Rock is unavailable will only be Golfber, albeit, you may count that match out for any match of the year contender's list.