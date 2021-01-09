News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Golden Gate Fields To Open After COVID-19 Outbreak
1-MIN READ

Golden Gate Fields To Open After COVID-19 Outbreak

Golden Gate Fields To Open After COVID-19 Outbreak

Golden Gate Fields will resume live racing on Jan. 15 after being closed for over a month due to a COVID19 outbreak.

ALBANY, Calif.: Golden Gate Fields will resume live racing on Jan. 15 after being closed for over a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Track owner 1/ST Racing said Friday that after extensive testing, the COVID-19 outbreak at the San Francisco Bay area track has decreased to levels that allow for live racing.

Owners wont be allowed to attend training or racing sessions as the winter meet begins, the track said.

Initially, the track was closed for a week in November to address the issue and then the closure was extended through December.

Golden Gate Fields’ stable area houses 1,300 horses.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...