Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Finals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Boston Celtics kicked off their NBA Finals campaign on a promising note after securing a 108-120 win in Game 1 against Golden State Warriors. The two teams will face each other in the second game of the series on Monday (June 6). The second match between the Warriors and Celtics will be played at the Chase Center, in San Francisco.

In the first game of the NBA Finals, Warriors guard Stephen Curry pulled off a brilliant display after emerging as the highest scorer of the match with 34 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Curry also achieved another sensational feat after setting an NBA Finals record with six three-pointers in the first quarter.

But, Curry’s heroics went in vain as the Celtics eventually won the match to take a vital lead in the series.

Ahead of the NBA Finals match between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA Finals Game 2 between Golden State Warriors (GSW) and Boston Celtics (BOS) be played?

The NBA 2022 Conference Finals Game 2 between Golden State Warriors (GSW) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will take place on June 6, Monday.

Where will the NBA Finals match Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) be played?

Game 2 between Golden State Warriors (GSW) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played at the Chase Center, in San Francisco.

What time will the NBA Finals Game 2 Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) begin?

The match between Golden State Warriors (GSW) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) Game 2 can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors (GSW) and Boston Celtics (BOS) Possible Starting XI:

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Andrew Wiggins, F- Draymond Green, C- Kevon Looney, G- Klay Thompson, G- Stephen Curry

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F- Al Horford, C- Robert Williams III, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Marcus Smart

