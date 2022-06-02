Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Finals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to face each other in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1964. The first match of the finals between Warriors and Celtics will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco on June 3 (Friday).

Warriors will be playing in their sixth NBA finals in last eight years after they defeated Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Celtics, on the other hand, secured a victory in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2010 to qualify for the NBA Finals. In a thrilling seven-game series, Celtics managed to outclass Miami Heat.

Ahead of Friday’s NBA Finals match between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA Finals match between Golden State Warriors (GSW) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played?

The NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Golden State Warriors (GSW) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will take place on June 3, Friday.

Where will the NBA Finals match Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) be played?

The match between Golden State Warriors (GSW) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

What time will the NBA Finals match Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) begin?

The match between Golden State Warriors (GSW) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Golden State Warriors (GSW) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors (GSW) and Boston Celtics (BOS) Possible Starting XI:

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Andrew Wiggins, F- Draymond Green, C- Kevon Looney, G- Klay Thompson, G- Stephen Curry

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F- Al Horford, C- Robert Williams III, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Marcus Smart

