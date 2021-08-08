Gold'Ten': With Neeraj Chopra, India's Gold Tally in Olympics Enters Double Figures

For 13 years, Abhinav Bindra waited for a compatriot to join him in what remained a one-man club. At Beijing Olympics, the shooter became India’s first ever individual gold medallist and since then, time and again expressed how eagerly he’s awaiting others from his nation to give him company.

London came in 2012 and India recorded their best ever medals haul but not a gold. Then came Rio and PV Sindhu nearly ended the wait but she too had to content with a silver.

Tokyo 2020 was turning out be a similar story before Neeraj Chopra hurled his javelin far enough to add a golden chapter in India’s sporting history. And with that, Bindra has now company in the club of individual gold medallist from the country.

Before Bindra ended the wait, India had eight gold medals from Olympics but all of them in hockey, a team event. India have now won 35 medals at the Summer Games with 10 of them gold.

Here’s a look at the 10 gold medals they have won so far:-

1928 - Amsterdam Games - Hockey Gold

India’s dominance in field hockey began in the pre-independence era. They went on to win the gold after beating Netherlands in the final. The event was also the stage that introduced the world to a certain Dhyan Chand - the top scorer of the tournament with 14 goals.

1932 - Los Angeles Games - Hockey Gold

With the country under financial stress, there was a time when the India considered pulling out of the Games. However, a decision was made to send a team later and India stormed to a second straight Olympic gold blasting a whopping 35 goals in just two matches.

1936 - Berlin Games - Hockey Gold

Though India were two-time defending champions, the depleted field in LA meant they weren’t considered an all-conquering force. In the lead up to the Olympics, the Indian team lost a practice match to a Delhi XI raising doubts over their credentials. A defeat in practice match to Germany followed which raised further fears. But once the Games got underway, the team stepped up and entered a third straight final without losing a game. And in the finale, they defeated Germany 8-1 for a hat-trick of gold medals.

1948 - London Games - Hockey Gold

The aftermath of World War II followed by a traumatic partition left India in a vulnerable state. Hockey came as a solace. For the first time in their Olympic history, India played at the Summer Games as an independent nation. And then in the finale, they outclassed Great Britain 4-0 for a sweet victory that would be remembered for generations to come.

1952 - Helsinki Games - Hockey Gold

An Olympic lead up without some drama? Nope. Again, there were some internal struggles to get some players in the squad and a defeat to a local team again raised question marks over their challenge. Finland being a country which sees sunlight 24 hours a day for nearly 70 days in summers added to the headache of Indian contingent. A bye in the first round meant, the five-time champions started their campaign in the quarters. A 4-0 win over Austria set up a semi-final date with Great Britain. They won 3-1 to enter the final and landed another gold medal beating Netherlands 6-1.

1956 - Melbourne Games - Hockey Gold

By the time of Melbourne Olympics, Balbir Singh Sr. had established his reputation of a legendary player having played a stellar role in in the previous two Games as well. India started as the favourites. In three Group A matches, they pounded 36 goals without conceding any. In fact, India went on the win the gold without conceding a single goal while scoring 38 including in a 1-0 win over Pakistan in the final.

1964 - Tokyo Games - Hockey Gold

A defeat in the 1960 Olympics came as a rude shock to India. And that too against neighbours Pakistan. The team was under pressure to regain the crown. After an intensive month-long camp a squad of 18 was selected out of 77 players. India made the semis with five wins and two draws from Pool A and then defeated Australia 5-1 to enter yet another final. India exacted their revenge beating Pakistan -10 to claim a record-extending seventh gold.

1980 - Moscow Games - Hockey Gold

After two straight bronze medals in Mexico (1968) and Munich (1972), Indian hockey endured a historic low in Montreal at the 1976 Games finishing seventh. A US-led boycott of the Games in Moscow meant the field was reduced to just six teams. With top teams missing, India were the firm favourites. With three wins and two draws India finished second with the top-two teams qualifying for the final. Spain topped the standings and proved to be a tough nut in the gold medal match but India managed a 4-3 win to win their eighth hockey gold.

2008 - Beijing Games - Shooting Gold

Abhinav Bindra sent the world’s second populous nation into delirium becoming their first ever individual gold medallist at an Olympic. Taking part in the men’s 10m Air Rifle event, he finished with a total points of 700.5. Bindra entered the final after finishing eighth in the qualifying round and was tied with Henri Hakkinen of Finland ahead of his final shot. He scored a 10.8 and sealed the gold.

2021 - Tokyo Games - Javelin Gold

Neeraj Chopra was a medal favourite in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020. He qualified in his first ever attempt of 86.65m which was way ahead of the qualifying mark of 83.50m. In the final, Neeraj started with a throw of 87.03m which turned out to be the best of the first round. He improved it further in his next attempt to make it 87.58m - which remained the best after all six rounds were completed. The 23-year-old became India’s second ever individual gold medallist and the first ever to win one in athletics.

