SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Golfer Arjun Bhati Sold His 102 Trophies to Raise Money for Battle Against Coronavirus

Arjun Bhati (Photo Credit: @arjunbhatigolf)

Arjun Bhati (Photo Credit: @arjunbhatigolf)

15-year-old Arjun Bhati raised Rs 4.30 lakh by selling his trophies to contribute to PM-Cares fund for fight against coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Young Indian golfer Arjun Bhati has pledged to donate Rs 4.30 lakh towards Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund as country battles against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bhati, who hails from Greater Noida, has revealed that he raised the amount by selling his 102 trophies which he had won in national and international competitions in the last eight years. His trophies included three world golf championship titles and national championship title.

"My grandmother after coming to know about my contribution towards PM-CARES Fund first cried and said, 'you are a real Arjun. At this point of time, it's important to save human lives. Trophies can be won in future'," he tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to the young golfer. "This great feeling of Indian citizens is the greatest support for the country as it fights novel coronavirus," he tweeted in Hindi.

Various sports personalities and other organisations have come forward and contributed towards PM-CARES Fund set up to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported till now and close to 150 lives have been lost thus far in India.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,048,231

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,432,679

    +1,760

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,324

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,124

    +90
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres