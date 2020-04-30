SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Golf's Tokyo Olympics Qualification Dates Extended to June 2021

Golf Representative Photo (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Golf Representative Photo (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Golf adjusted its qualification system for the Tokyo Olympics after the Games were postponed by a year due to coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
Share this:

Berne (Switzerland): Golfers now will accumulate Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) points through a period ending on June 21 and 28 next year for the men and the women respectively, the International Golf Federation (IGF) has said.

The adjustment to the qualifying system for the Tokyo Olympic Games was made by the IGF and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to accommodate the new dates of the competition in 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

The field for both men and women will consist of 60 players.

The OGR is based on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for men and the Women's World Golf Rankings (WWGR). The Governing Boards of the OWGR and WWGR determined on March 20 the rankings would be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An announcement about the resumption of each respective ranking will be made in due course.

"Having received from the IOC confirmation of the dates for when the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held and the qualification principles, the fairest and most equitable way to determine the qualifying athletes was to align the previous qualification system with these new dates," said Antony Scanlon, IGF Executive Director.

The top-15 players at the end of the qualifying period will be eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country.

Beyond the top-15, players will be eligible based on their world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top-15.

The host country will be guaranteed a spot, as will each of the five continental regions.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres