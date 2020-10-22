Gómez In Control As Atalanta Wins 4-0 At Midtjylland

HERNING, Denmark: Alejandro Papu Gmez scored a stunning goal as Atalanta routed FC Midtjylland 4-0 in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

Duvn Zapata set up that goal and the Colombia forward also scored and had a hand in his sides third goal as Atalanta got its second season in the Champions League off to a great start.

Zapata also hit the post early on.

Liverpool won 1-0 at Ajax in the other Group D match.

Host Midtjylland was making its first appearance in the Champions League group stage. Atalanta had appeared in the competition for the first time last year and remarkably reached the quarterfinals.

Atalanta, which lost its Champions League opener last year 4-0, broke the deadlock in the 26th minute.

Cristian Romero acrobatically knocked down Rafael Tolis cross and Zapata fired it into the far corner. Zapata also scored Atalantas first Champions League goal last season.

Midtjylland almost leveled in the 34th when Frank Onyeka headed a corner wide but shortly after the Danish side found itself further behind.

Zapata held up the ball and laid it off to Gmez who thumped a fantastic shot into the back of the net from outside the area.

Zapata was also involved three minutes from halftime as his effort was parried by Midtjylland goalkeeper Jesper Hansen but Luis Muriel turned in the rebound.

Aleksei Miranchuk came on for Zapata 10 minutes from time for his Atalanta debut and curled in his sides fifth nine minutes later.

