News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Gomez Injury In England Training Adds To Liverpool Problems

Gomez Injury In England Training Adds To Liverpool Problems

Liverpool's injury problems mounted Wednesday with defender Joe Gomez leaving England duty with a knee injury sustained in training.

LONDON: Liverpool’s injury problems mounted Wednesday with defender Joe Gomez leaving England duty with a knee injury sustained in training.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the severity of the injury was still unclear.

What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain, Gomez said. No one was around him when the injury happened.

Liverpool already has center back Virgil van Dijk out for a lengthy spell with a knee injury, Fabinho sidelined with a thigh injury and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a thigh problem.

England plays Ireland on Thursday in a friendly ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 12, 2020, 12:33 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...