News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»Gonzaga, Baylor Top AP Top 25, Sooners Climb, Drake In
1-MIN READ

Gonzaga, Baylor Top AP Top 25, Sooners Climb, Drake In

Gonzaga, Baylor Top AP Top 25, Sooners Climb, Drake In

Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags received 61 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday and Baylor had the other three.

Villanova and Michigan held at Nos. 3 and 4, with Houston moving up one spot to round out the top five. The Cougars have their highest ranking since the Phi Slama Jama team reached No. 2 in 1983-84.

No. 9 Oklahoma made a massive leap from No. 24 after becoming the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. The Sooners beat then-No. 9 Alabama last week after taking down No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Kansas.

No. 25 Drake is ranked for the first time since reaching No. 14 in 2007-08.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...