'Good Always Defeats Evil': From Floyd Mayweather to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Boxing Fraternity Reacts to Conor McGregor's Defeat

The rival of Conor McGregor on Monday taunted the Irish boxer after he was knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the first round of his trilogy. To make the matter worse, the 32-year-old mixed martial artist also broke his ankle. Seconds before the sound of the bell, McGregor injured his ankle while trying to land a punch on Poirier. During the match, the viewers also witnessed Poirier’s brutal onslaught on the Irishman.

Poirier was handed his second win over McGregor after the Irishman failed in getting up and a doctor was called after the contest ended.

McGregor’s embarrassing loss in UFC 264 had put him in a tricky spot as it was his third defeat in four games ever since he has decided to bid to make a comeback to the summit of the lightweight division.

After his defeat, the rivals of the Notorious also took to social media to taunt him.

Reacting to McGregor’s setback, the former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote, “Good always defeats evil.” Interestingly, Nurmagomedov had also defeated McGregor in 2018 in a brutal and ill-tempered bout.

‘Very happy for Dustin Poirier. I hope you will get the belt end of the year,” Nurmagomedov added.

Another lightweight division boxer Justin Gaethje, who is yet to face McGregor in the ring, twitted a clown emoji.

In the past, Gaethje had a colourful interaction with McGregor on social media.

Former boxer turned commentator Daniel Cormier wrote, “Crazy to think that at the end of the weigh-in Conor said he (Poirier) would be taken out on a stretcher.”

“And now Conor gets taken out on a stretcher. Man, this game we play is so crazy!!!! Hats off to the Diamond of Lafayette,” he added.

Floyd Mayweather also took a sly dig on McGregor by sharing a receipt of his winning after betting on Poirier.

“Dustin Poirier, thanks for getting me paid,” the veteran boxer wrote on Twitter.

Responding to his post, Poirier wrote, “I got you champ.”

Mayweather had defeated McGregor in a boxing contest in 2017.

