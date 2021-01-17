Goodwin, Notre Dame Hold Off Boston College 80-70

SOUTH BEND, Ind.: Dane Goodwin scored 21 points, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham had double-doubles, and Notre Dame got its first ACC victory with an 80-70 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Hubb had 13 points and 10 assists and Durham had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Laszewski added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Cormac Ryan scored 10 for the Fighting Irish (4-8, 1-5).

Notre Dame came into the game with a four-game losing streak, three coming against ranked opponents.

Goodwin made four of his five 3-pointers and scored 14 points after picking up his fourth foul early in the second half and returning to the game with 13:21 left. Goodwin finished 5 of 9 from the arc and 8 of 14 from the field.

Steffon Mitchell had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (3-10, 1-6). Jay Heath and Wynston Tabbs added 14 points each and CJ Felder scored 10.

Boston College had runs of eight and 10 straight points in the second half, both times cutting the deficit to six. Notre Dame responded with runs of 13-2 and 12-2, each time erasing the ground Boston College had originally gained.

