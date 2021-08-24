Google Celebrates the Spirit of Paralympics With Champion Island Games Doodle

To mark the beginning of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Google on Tuesday, August 24 reintroduced its largest-ever Doodle game, Doodle Champion Island. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics starts on August 24, 2021 and will run till Semtember 5, 2021.

The game starts when you click the doodle on the search homepage. This latest Google Doodle, created in collaboration with STUDIO4°C, a well-known Japanese animation studio, allows you to play the role of Lucky the Ninja Cat as she finds herself on Champion Island during a celebration. You begin by choosing a team — Red, Blue, Yellow, or Green, the four colours of the Google logo — and then going to one of the seven competitive regions.

Now, each competition has its own minigame in which you compete against the champions of each sport, as portrayed by a character or beast from Japanese folklore or history. The archery minigame, for example, puts you against a champion based on samurai Nasu no Yoichi.

“Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, re-join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even further: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends," read an article on Google’s archive page Doodle.

The best ever Olympics just went by for India and the country looks good for its best ever Paralympics with an unprecedented 54 inspirational athletes eyeing a medal haul that might just surpass the double digit figure for the first time at the showpiece, starting here on Tuesday. The likes of star javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu — both 2016 Rio Paralympics gold winners — will lead the biggest ever contingent with India expecting at least 15 medals, including five gold.

India is competing in nine sports in the Paralympics, which is being held under strict safety and health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to few countries pulling out. The expectation of unprecedented success would not be wide off the mark as at least four Indians are ranked top of the world while six are at number two and around 10 are at number three in global standings.

