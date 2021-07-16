Google CEO Sundar Pichai Finds Time To Play Cricket, Shares Photos On Social Media

The game of cricket is popular all over the world. But the craze for this game in India is of a different level. It’s said that Cricket cannot be taken away from Indians wherever they may be. This thing fits perfectly with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google. He has openly expressed his love for cricket several times.

The CEO of one of the world’s most prestigious IT firms never misses an opportunity to play cricket. He recently played cricket on the road. On his Instagram account he has posted photos of playing cricket. In these photos Pichai is seen batting. These photos were taken after Pichai’s BBC interview. This interview took place at the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters. Pichai discussed quantum computing, childhood in India, and other topics with BBC’s Amol Rajan during the interview.

Along with posting photographs on social media, Pichai stated that he spoke with Amol Rajan of the BBC about a variety of topics, including quantum computing and stability. “Amol is to be praised for bringing the bat with him. Cricket has always been one of my favorite sports,” said Pichai. He was also lauded by fans for taking time out of his hectic schedule to play cricket.

Pichai was born in Chennai. Before moving to America, he did his BTech from IIT Kharagpur. He earned a master’s degree in materials science from Stanford University and then an MBA from the Wharton School. He came to Google in 2004. Initially, he kept working with a small team on Google’s search bar. After this, he worked on many products including Google Chrome and Chrome OS. He played an important role in developing many other features like Gmail and Google Maps.

