Google Doodle: Google Celebrates Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia
Google has joined the Asia Cup 2018 fever with a doodle marking the start of the second largest multi-sport event in the world, which is scheduled to be played from August 18 to September 2.
Google has joined the Asia Cup 2018 fever with a doodle marking the start of the second largest multi-sport event in the world, which is scheduled to be played from August 18 to September 2.
Google has joined the Asia Cup 2018 fever with a doodle marking the start of the second largest multi-sport event in the world, which is scheduled to be held between August 18 - September 2 in the twin venues of Jakarta and Palembang.
Often used to highlight important dates or surface significant moments in history, Google Doodles are seen by countless number of people around the world. A click on the doodle will guide the user to the Asian Games page, where all the relevant stories will be present.
The 18th Asian Games that will be jointly hosted by two cities for the first time ever, kicks off on Sunday, with the opening ceremony at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta. The opening ceremony will begin at 5.30 PM IST, and will be telecast on Sony in India.
10,000 athletes and officials from 45 nations will compete in 40 disciplines in the Games. The parade of athletes is likely to begin around 6.15 PM IST, with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as the flag bearer of the Indian contingent.
The opening ceremony is expected to feature popular Indonesian singers Anggun, Raisa, Tulus, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu and Via Vallen. The ceremony stage is believed to have a mountain as its backdrop, accompanied by plants and flowers unique to the host nation. The stage, made by Indonesian artists, will be where 4000 dancers will be performing.
572 Indian athletes, about 200 of who are aged 18-23, will aim to give the country a better finish than the 2014 edition of the Games in Incheon where they finished eighth with 57 medals in all.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
