Google Doodle Kicks Off FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Play Online Game on Mobile Device

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: Let the FIFA World Cup 2022 begin! The biggest sporting spectacles on the planet is all set to kick off today with the match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at 9:30 pm IST. Google is celebrating the event with an animated Doodle.

It shows two animated boots kicking football. When you click on the Doodle, it will take you to World Cup Qatar 2022 page that has all details of the mega event.

Want to get in on the action yourself?

Google “world cup qatar 2022” on your mobile device to compete with fans in our multiplayer online game. People from around the world can work together to help their favorite team score the most goals.

Once a real-life match is set in the World Cup schedule, it will appear in the game menu. Pick the game and team you want to support and work with other fans to score the most virtual GOAAAAALLLLS. When the final buzzer sounds in the real-life match, the virtual match will also end and name a winner!

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO PLAY:

Step 1: Select the match between the two countries.

Step 2: Click on the blue ball that you see on the screen

Step 3: A new window will appear. Select your team.

Step 4: After selection, the game begins and all you have to do is make a goal by pushing ball towards the goal post.

Step 5: If your ball is caught then you lose the game.

The FIFA World Cup, a joyous celebration of the beautiful game, is one of the greatest sporting spectacles on the planet. Over the next month, players from the national teams of 32 countries will compete in a series of elimination games, culminating on December 18, when one national team will be crowned the 2022 World Cup Champion.

The 2022 edition of the event is distinctive as it is being held away from the traditional summer slot to escape Qatar’s searing heat. Fitness and player fatigue will play a huge role in the challenging conditions of Qatar. Moreover, this year’s World Cup is the final opportunity for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to revel in World Cup glory. Messi, 35, and Ronaldo, 37, are set to make their final bow on the biggest stage of them all in Qatar.

