Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Google Top Trends 2019: Cricket World Cup Most Searched News Event in India

Google revealed that the Cricket World Cup was the most searched in India in the year 2019.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Top Trends 2019: Cricket World Cup Most Searched News Event in India
England's captain Eoin Morgan raises the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Image: AP)

As the year 2019 draws to its end, Google released their 'Year in Search' results, which show what and who India searched the most throughout the year.

The Cricket World Cup was the most searched keyword on Google in 2019 overall, beating searches of Lok Sabha Elections, Chandrayan 2, Kabir Singh and Avengers: Endgame, among other searches.

As for the top searches of the year 2019 in sports, Cricket World Cup was followed by Pro Kabaddi League. The international sporting events - Wimbledon, Copa America, Australian Open, French Open, Super Bowl, The Ashes, US Open - followed. The Indian Super League, which is currently still underway, was the 10th-most searched event in India.

In a cricket-loving country like India, 2019 was special because the 12th Cricket World Cup was held in England and Wales (between 30 May to 14 July). The 10 best team in the world battled it out, with only India, Australia, England and New Zealand finishing as the top four. In the semis, Indians had a heartbreak against New Zealand while Australia lost to England. The final between New Zealand and England was a dramatic affair as the match went to a Super Over with the scores being tied after 100 overs. The scores were tied again in the Super Over and the number of boundaries were the same too. Having hit boundaries in the 50 over (26-17), hosts England lifted the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Here is the Top 10 list of most-searched sports events on Google in India in 2019:

1) Cricket World Cup

2) Pro Kabaddi League

3) Wimbledon

4) Copa América

5) Australian Open

6) French Open

7) Super Bowl

8) The Ashes

9) US Open

10) Indian Super League

Internationally, Antonio Brown was the most searched athlete. The American footballer was the subject of an investigation into alleged sexual assaults by NFL. He is followed by Neymar, who was the subject of yet another transfer saga, and Alex Morgan is fifth, who helped USA win the Women's FIFA World Cup.

Here is the Top 10 list of most-searched athletes on Google in 2019:

1)Antonio Brown

2)Neymar

3)Bryce Harper

4)David Ortiz

5)Alex Morgan

6)Andrew Luck

7)Megan Rapinoe

8)Iker Casillas

9)Zion Williamson

10) Ansu Fati

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram