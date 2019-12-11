Google Top Trends 2019: Cricket World Cup Most Searched News Event in India
Google revealed that the Cricket World Cup was the most searched in India in the year 2019.
England's captain Eoin Morgan raises the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Image: AP)
As the year 2019 draws to its end, Google released their 'Year in Search' results, which show what and who India searched the most throughout the year.
The Cricket World Cup was the most searched keyword on Google in 2019 overall, beating searches of Lok Sabha Elections, Chandrayan 2, Kabir Singh and Avengers: Endgame, among other searches.
As for the top searches of the year 2019 in sports, Cricket World Cup was followed by Pro Kabaddi League. The international sporting events - Wimbledon, Copa America, Australian Open, French Open, Super Bowl, The Ashes, US Open - followed. The Indian Super League, which is currently still underway, was the 10th-most searched event in India.
In a cricket-loving country like India, 2019 was special because the 12th Cricket World Cup was held in England and Wales (between 30 May to 14 July). The 10 best team in the world battled it out, with only India, Australia, England and New Zealand finishing as the top four. In the semis, Indians had a heartbreak against New Zealand while Australia lost to England. The final between New Zealand and England was a dramatic affair as the match went to a Super Over with the scores being tied after 100 overs. The scores were tied again in the Super Over and the number of boundaries were the same too. Having hit boundaries in the 50 over (26-17), hosts England lifted the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
Here is the Top 10 list of most-searched sports events on Google in India in 2019:
1) Cricket World Cup
2) Pro Kabaddi League
3) Wimbledon
4) Copa América
5) Australian Open
6) French Open
7) Super Bowl
8) The Ashes
9) US Open
10) Indian Super League
Internationally, Antonio Brown was the most searched athlete. The American footballer was the subject of an investigation into alleged sexual assaults by NFL. He is followed by Neymar, who was the subject of yet another transfer saga, and Alex Morgan is fifth, who helped USA win the Women's FIFA World Cup.
Here is the Top 10 list of most-searched athletes on Google in 2019:
1)Antonio Brown
2)Neymar
3)Bryce Harper
4)David Ortiz
5)Alex Morgan
6)Andrew Luck
7)Megan Rapinoe
8)Iker Casillas
9)Zion Williamson
10) Ansu Fati
