Gouramangi Singh Reflects on FC Bengaluru United's Maiden Title, I-League Dreams and Seville Connection

FC Bengaluru United lifted the 2020-21 BDFA Super Division League title their first trophy having started competing just three years ago.

Bengaluru United finished atop the points table with 31 points, with 10 wins out of 12 matches, only one point ahead of Bengaluru FC ‘B’. They had finished 5th and 3rd in their first two tries.

FCBU first-team coach Gouramangi Singh was a happy man as he acknowledged the magnitude of the win. In an exclusive chat with, the former Indian footballer-turned-coach stressed on the process rather than results and the importance of winning.

“It was the first title for the club in its 3 years. It was crucial for the club and gives the players and staff confidence. It is important for the young boys to win something too and we, from the club and staff, really want them to succeed," Gouramangi said.

“It was challenging. Whether it is the BDFA Super Division League (BDFA) or the I-League Qualifiers, the whole process remains the same. Even if you prepare the best there is no guarantee that you will win the match, every match you, there is uncertainty till the 90 minutes is over. In perspective, we take every game as the same," he added.

When asked about the celebrations and the mood in the camp after the win, Gouramangi said: “We were really happy to win the title there wasn’t much celebration. All the hard work over the weeks and months paid off."

Before the state league in March, FCBU took part in the I-League Qualifiers, where they finished with just one win from their four games.

Reflecting on the campaign, Gouramangi said the teams took valuable learnings and promised to come back stronger in the coming season.

“Football can be cruel at times. You have done your best but it wasn’t enough and we accept that. It was a learning experience and now we are trying to assemble the best possible team. Whatever we think was lacking from us in the previous campaign," Gouramangi said.

“Looking forward to the next season and hopefully the Covid situation settles down. We want to ready again. We will come back much better prepared, be one the competitive teams again and got for the win this time," he added.

When asked about the probable recruitment policy would be given the Covid-19 situation in the country and limitations caused by the pandemic, Gouramangi said the key for FC Bengaluru United would be intent.

“There is a limited pool of players. There is the Indian Super League and the I-League. There is somewhat of a hierarchy of players. If the players don’t want to be with us then we also don’t want to keep them. We are happy with the current recruitment we are having no. If there is someone available in the market and coming to FCBU will help us, then certainly we will go for him," Gouramangi said.

Back in March, FC Bengaluru United announced a five-year partnership with La Liga side Seville FC. The Indian team will sport the traditional ‘red and white’ colours of the Spanish side, as well as, explore opportunities to set up shared footballing schools in Karnataka.

Gouramangi said the stature of a club like Seville, who have won six Europa League title om the last 15 years, would help the footballing aspects of FCBU.

Hearty welcome to our fellow Spaniards to Bengaluru! 🇮🇳🇪🇸🔥 #FCBU https://t.co/FzuOcDRCUP— FC Bengaluru United (@bengaluruunited) January 18, 2021

Guaramangi is though more excited about the exchange of ideas and experiences of both the clubs.

“Maybe we can go there or they come down to India and learn from them. Maybe they do some things differently and we can learn from that. All that happen when this Covid situation becomes manageable," he said.

“Exchange program, with players as well as coaches," he added.

Building on the success of the BDFA Super Division League win, Gouramangi wants the teams to kick on and reach the I-League. When asked if playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) is the ultimate goal, he said: “Our immediate goal is to do well in the qualifiers and qualify for the I-League. There is no other goal, only goal and that is to play well. We cannot think about the ISL now, it has to be the I-League first. For that we are working hard and preparing the best we can and lets what happens."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here