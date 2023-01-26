Government Approves Participation of Indian Wrestlers for Ranking Series Zagreb Open

The Government of India has approved the participation of the Indian wrestling Men and women team consisting of 55 members in the 1st Ranking Series Zagreb Open Grand Prix (WW/GR/FS) Croatia from February 1-5 at full Cost to the government.

The selection took place by the oversight committee for the Wrestling Federation of India, formed by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. A total of 12 women wrestlers, 11 Greco-Roman wrestlers and 13 male freestyle wrestlers are set for competition, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement.

Some of the key wrestlers who have been sanctioned to participate in the Ranking Series include Tokyo Olympians Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia.

Government unhappy with wrestlers’ behaviour

The government is unhappy with the wrestlers’ behaviour and will not reconstitute the oversight committee formed to probe the sexual harassment charges against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sports Ministry sources said on Wednesday.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had on Monday announced that a five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, will investigate the charges against the Wrestling Federation of India boss and also manage the day-to-day affairs of the sports body.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sarita Mor and Sakshi Malik, who staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for three days demanding the sacking of the WFI president, expressed disappointment that they were not consulted before the formation of the committee.

Apart from Yogeshwar, ex-badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhica Sreeman are also members of the committee.

Both May Kom and Yogeshwar are also part of the seven-member committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to probe the allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against the WFI chief.

Besides legendary boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, the IOA panel includes archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president and IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav.

The other members of the IOA committee are two advocates — Talish Ray and Shlok Chandra — besides former shuttler and IOA joint secretary Alaknanda Ashok, who is its vice chairperson.

(With inputs from Agencies)

