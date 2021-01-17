Government Decides to Name Upcoming SAI Facilities after Sportspersons

The sports ministry has decided to name all upcoming and upgraded sporting facilities of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), after renowned athletes, who have contributed to sports in India.

In the first leg, the newly built air-conditioned wrestling hall and the learners swimming pool in the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Lucknow, the 100-bedded hostel in NCOE Bhopal, the multipurpose hall and girls' hostel in NCOE Sonepat, as well as the new STC In Guwahati which has a hostel, multipurpose hall and staff quarters, will be named after local star sportspersons, SAI stated in a statement.

PM @NarendraModi Ji has provided huge support to sports & respect to sportspersons. Therefore, Sports Ministry had taken a decision last year to name all sports facilities & hostels of SAI after eminent athletes. The entire exercise is almost complete and will start naming soon. pic.twitter.com/8BlvZiAZGl — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 17, 2021

Speaking about the decision, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "To build a sports culture in the country, it is important that our sportspersons get the honour that they deserve, because only then will the younger generations be enthused to take up sport as a career."

"The government is already providing all support to present and even past athletes to ensure that they have a life of comfort and dignity. Acknowledging their contribution to sports by naming sporting facilities after them is yet another endeavour of the government to strengthen its commitment to sportspersons," Rijiju added.