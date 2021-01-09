GRA vs FCB Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After a jittery to their season under Ronald Koeman, Barcelona have finally found some form – they are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in La Liga and are favourites to extend their winning spree when they take on Granada at Los Carmenes on Saturday.

Barcelona have managed to climb to the third spot in the table and have closed down the gap to second-placed Real Madrid to five points.

As far as Granada are concerned, they will be able to call upon the services of Dimitri Foulquier and Domingos Duarte who are back from their suspensions. Also, Luis Milla, who had been in self-isolation due to coronavirus , could well be in contention to get a nod in the starting XI.

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are all recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment and hence, will not be included in the squad.

GRA vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Granada probable line-up vs Barcelona: Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Yan Eteki, Maxime Gonalons, Yangel Herrera; Luis Suarez, Roberto Soldado, Antonio Puertas

GRA vs FCB La Liga, Dream11 Barcelona probable line-up vs Granada: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Martin Braithwaite