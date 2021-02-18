GRA vs NAP Dream11 Predictions, Europa League 2020-21 Granada vs Napoli Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

La Liga outfit Granada will host Serie A giants Napoli to the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes on Thursday as Europa League action returns. The match between the Italian and Spanish opponents will make the first leg of the competition's round of 32.Napoli have been fairly inconsistent in Serie A this season and they continue to challenge for a Champions League qualification spot.

What makes this match really interesting is that Granada and Napoli have never played each other before in an official competition. Granada have to deal with a host of injury concerns. Luis Suarez, Roberto Soldado and Quini are all sidelined and they make up a total of five first-team players on Granada's injury list.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Granada vs Napoli game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

GRA vs NAP UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Granada vs Napoli: Live Streaming

Granada vs Napoli match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

GRA vs NAP UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Granada vs Napoli: Match Details

Friday, February 19 – 01:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at thethe Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21, GRA vs NAP Dream11 team for Granada vs Napoli

Captain: Antonio Puertas

Vice-captain: Victor Osimhen

Goalkeeper: Rui Silva

Defenders: Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Stanislav Lobotka, Nikola Maksimovic

Midfielders: Angel Montoro, Yangel Herrera, Fabian Ruiz, Mario Rui

Strikers: Antonio Puertas, Victor Osimhen

GRA vs NAP, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Granada possible starting line-up vs Napoli: Rui Silva; Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo; Dimitri Foulquier, Angel Montoro, Yangel Herrera, Carlos Neva; Jorge Molina, Darwin Machis, Antonio Puertas

GRA vs NAP, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Napoli possible starting line-up vs Granada: Alex Meret; Stanislav Lobotka, Nikola Maksimovic, Amir Rrahmani; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz, Mario Rui; Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen