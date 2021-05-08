Graham Potter Says Focused on Brighton and Hove Albion Job Amid Links to Spurs

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter said he is focused on his job with the Seagulls amid speculation linking him with a possible move to fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

British media linked Potter with Spurs after the north London club sacked Jose Mourinho last month, appointing former midfielder Ryan Mason as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber earlier said the club had no plans to let Potter leave.

“My focus is on here," Potter said before Sunday’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. “We haven’t finished anything here, there’s a lot to do and I am really happy here.

“I think that’s the challenge of being a football coach, certainly in the modern day, there is speculation, positive and negative.

“It was only a few months ago I was answering questions whether I had the support of the chairman so you’ve got to take these things with a pinch of salt."

Brighton, 15th in the league on 37 points, will secure top-flight safety for next season if they beat Wolves on Sunday.

