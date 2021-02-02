News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»Grambling St. Beats Mississippi Valley St. 85-72
1-MIN READ

Grambling St. Beats Mississippi Valley St. 85-72

Grambling St. Beats Mississippi Valley St. 85-72

Sarion McGee had a seasonhigh 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Grambling State topped Mississippi Valley State 8572 on Monday night.

GRAMBLING, La.: Sarion McGee had a season-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Grambling State topped Mississippi Valley State 85-72 on Monday night.

Cameron Christon had 17 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (7-8, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Prince Moss added 12 points. Trevell Cunningham had six rebounds and six assists.

Grambling State posted a season-high 24 assists.

Mississippi Valley State totaled 43 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Keiondre Jefferson had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-15, 0-7). Caleb Hunter added 22 points and six assists. Terry Collins had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...