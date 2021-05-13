GRDvs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s La Liga 2020-21 between Granada vs Real Madrid: The 2020/21 La Liga season is in its final stretch and there are only two complete matchdays that will be played. And now, with the season hopes hanging by a thread, Real Madrid will be heading across to Los Carmenes to lock horns with Granada.

After a slow start, Real Madrid have been forced to play catch-up for the rest of the season. However, they have managed to catch on and heading into this match, they are only a couple of points adrift Atletico Madrid.

Granada, on the other hand, have been hot and cold all season and hence, their chances of making it to the UEFA Europa League may well have slipped away. However, on their day, they can be tricky proposition and will look to claim a position in the top half.

La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Granada will not be able to avail the services of Jesus Vallejo, Kenedy, Luis Milla and Carlos Neva as they are all out owing to injuries.

Real Madrid too are grappling with their own injury concerns. They will be without Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy as well as Alvaro Odriozola and they will be missing this game against Granada.

GRDvs RM Live Streaming

La Liga 2020-21 matches will not be shown on any TV channel in India. While live streaming will be available on La Liga Facebook pages.

GRDvs RM Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 14 at the Los Carmenes. The game will start at 01:30 AM IST.

GRDvs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Darwin Machis

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Eder Militao, Marcelo, Dimitri Foulquier,

Midfielders: Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Darwin Machis, Toni Kroos, Angel Montoro

Strikers: Karim Benzema, Jorge Molina

GRDvs RM Probable XIs

Granada: Rui Silva, Quini, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Dimitri Foulquier, Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons, Darwin Machis, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas,

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema

