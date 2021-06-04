sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Olympics»Great Britain to Have Mental Health Support for Athletes, Staff at Tokyo Olympics
1-MIN READ

Great Britain to Have Mental Health Support for Athletes, Staff at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credits: Reuters)

There will be 10 mental health experts who will work under a sports psychologist lead and a doctor.

Britain will have a team of mental health specialists at the Tokyo Olympics to offer support to their athletes and staff, The Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The report said there will be 10 mental health experts who will work under a sports psychologist lead and a doctor for team members at the Games, which are scheduled to begin on July 23.

“We already took mental health very seriously but we recognise such (mental health) issues have never been more acute in everyday life," The Times quoted the BOA as saying.

A Japanese Olympic Committee board member on Friday blasted organisers of the Tokyo Games for ignoring public concerns about holding the global sporting showpiece amid the COVID-19 pandemic but said it was too late to cancel.

RELATED NEWS

Japan has recorded nearly 750,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 13,000 deaths.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 12:14 IST