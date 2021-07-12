CHANGE LANGUAGE
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith Pulls Out of Final Tokyo 2020 Warm-up

The 25-year-old sprinter was due to run in the 200 metres at the Diamond League meeting as part of her buildup to the Tokyo Olympics

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the British Grand Prix event in Gateshead on Tuesday, her last race before the Tokyo Olympics, due to a tight hamstring.

The 25-year-old sprinter was due to run in the 200 metres at the Diamond League meeting as part of her buildup to the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics but said she had to make the “smart" decision and not take any risks.

“As you all know, I love running in front of a home crowd but I have to make smart decisions for myself and my body ahead of Tokyo!" the 2019 world champion tweeted.

“I’m sorry to those who were hoping to see me run this week but I’m looking forward to making you all proud in a few weeks time."

first published:July 12, 2021, 13:50 IST