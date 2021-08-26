Great Khali's Unique Workout Invites Trolls and Hilarious Comments

Indian wrestler Dalip Singh Rana who is popularly known by his wrestler name The Great Khali may not be featuring at WWE, but he surely is a celebrity on social media. With over 2.1 million followers on his Instagram handle, Khali shares his workout videos and experiments with technology on the photo and video sharing app.

Khali’s unique voice and his giant physique make his social media presence even more interesting for the netizens. And it is this unique quality of the wrestler that invited netizens to indulge in some humour. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old former police officer was seen practising a rather fascinating method of workout that involved his wife Harminder Kaur. The video showed Khali performing bench sit-ups where he placed a circular weight on his core muscles while Harminder stood on his thighs. With this unique set-up, Khali was seen lifting his thighs up from the ground while his wife balanced herself.

While many hailed the wrestler as a “great champion”, another commended Khali’s impeccable balance and strength.

For some users, the video was quite hilarious and suggested various methods of how Khali’s strength can be used to make the workout funnier. While many failed to understand the technique behind the workout and questioned, “Sir, yeh sab kya ho raha hai (What is happening, sir?)”

In his latest Instagram post, Khali shared a video from a hotel lobby as he reached Mumbai for some work commitments.

What do you think about this unique workout?

