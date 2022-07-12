‘Great Moment’ - Rafael Nadal’s Reply to Novak Djokovic’s Post on Wimbledon Win

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in what was his 21st career Grand Slam win to clinch his 7th Wimbledon title, and 4th on the trot.

A day after his memorable win, Djokovic was on the empty Centre Court, spending time with his family. The 35-year old shared a video of him on Instagram cradling his trophy as his son and daughter ran around the empty court and frolicked with them. He wrote, “Precious moment with my family this morning. What a joy seeing them run on this legendary court! What a privilege to share my journey with them. Thank you @wimbledon for this opportunity. Taking home many memories for the lifetime.”

Djokovic had also been quoted by atptour.com on Monday, saying, “I’ve said it many times, this tournament is extra special for me because it has been the first tournament that I’ve ever watched as a kid that got me to start playing tennis.”

Nadal was among others to reply to his post and congratulate him on his win. “Wow!great moment!ejoy it and many congrats!” he wrote.

Djokovic’s significant win put the Serb in league with ‘people’s champions’ Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, moving past 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam list and just one behind Nadal.

Marking his return to the grass court after three years, Nadal had scripted a sensational run at the All England Club this year. Before this, he last played against Federer in the 2019 semis.

The 36-year-old Nadal was set to face Kyrgios in the semis but pulled out due to an abdominal tear he sustained while playing Taylor Fritz in the five-setter quarter final tie. The decision ended his bid for a Calendar Year Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open titles earlier this year.

