Greco Roman Wrestlers Bow Out of World Championships With Tame Defeats

India's campaign at the World Championship ended with Greco Roman wrestlers yet again coming a cropper on the final day of the competitions in Budapest on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2018, 7:28 PM IST
Image: Twitter
Of three grapplers in action, only Hardeep managed to win a bout when he downed Morocco's Choucri Atafi 8-4 in the 1/16 in the 97kg category. Later he lost his 1/8 bout 1-4 to Laokratis Kesidis from Greece.

In the 77kg, Gurpeet lost by technical superiority (0-9) to Kairatbek Tugolbaev in the Qualification round while Naveen lost 1-4 to Norway's Oskar Marvik at the same stage.

India returned with two medals, with Bajarang Punia winning a silver and Pooja Dhanda a bronze.

India's best show at the World Championship was in 2013 when Amit Dahiya won a silver in 55kg, Bajrang returned with a bronze in 60kg and Sandeep Tulsi Yadav grabbing a historic bronze in Greco Roman style.

| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
